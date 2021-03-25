Police say they are disappointed about the selfish and reckless behaviour of a small minority of people whose antisocial behaviour, particularly around the Meadows area has given cause for concern.

Much of this behaviour is drink related and officers will continue to patrol the area on foot, cycle and in cars to deter such conduct.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

The public are urged to report any criminality they witness.

Chief Inspector Sam Ainslie, Local Area Commander for the South East of Edinburgh, said: “As the Local Area Commander, I am saddened by the number of antisocial behaviour incidents reported to police within the last week, with concerns tending to be focused around the Meadows.

“Given the challenges of the last few months, local communities should be able to enjoy our open green spaces, in accordance with the current guidelines. Disappointingly, the selfish and sometimes reckless behaviour of a small minority continues to have a negative impact on others. This includes, but is not limited to, drink-related disorder.

“Community safety remains an established priority and we will continue to work with our partners, including the City of Edinburgh Council, retail premises and transport providers, to combat antisocial behaviour in all its forms.

“Local officers will continue to remain visible in the area, whether that be on mobile, foot, or indeed cycle patrol.

“I would encourage the public, if you observe or witness criminality in the area, to help us hold offenders to account by contacting Police Scotland on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

“I’d like to thank the vast majority of people for following the regulations, whilst they remain in place. As ever, our officers will engage with the public, explain the current coronavirus guidance and encourage compliance, where necessary.”

