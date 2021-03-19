With more than 25,000 clients accessing the platform, Olymp Trade is one of the most popular online trading options in the industry. Since 2014, this broker has been offering secure trading options and is always making improvements to the platform to ensure users have the best possible experience. This broker has won numerous awards, including the Best Options Broker from the Forex Expo, the Best Financial Broker from CPA Life Awards, and the Best Options Trading Platform from Le Fonti.

Many online trading platforms contain clutter that can alter the overall experience. At Olymp Trade, you will find a clear and easy to navigate site that features a trading chart on the main page. Here, you il find amounts and timing beside the chart and you can customize these charts by choosing a color and the type of graph to display. At the bottom of the page, you will find information on all open and closed trades. The design of the platform makes it very simple to navigate and provides users with only the info they need to see.

Photo by Stephen Dawson on Unsplash

While Olymp Trade does cater to traders in many parts of the world, there are country restrictions. At this time, the broker does not accept traders from Canada, Japan, the US, Europe, UK, Russia, Australia, or Israel. To meet the needs of international users, there are various languages supported so you can always access your account and all services offered.

Olymp Trade is a great platform for an experienced user, but it does cater to the need of new users. There is an educational section where one can use strategies to use while trading and find out about all of the trading options that are supported. All members will have access to different forms of education, including interactive courses, strategies from financial analysts, and video tutorials. Another thing that makes this a great choice for beginners is that there is a minimum deposit of just $10 and a minimum trade amount of only $1!

Those that wish to make short term trades will enjoy this feature and positions can be held for as little as 15 seconds or as long as 3 hours. With his, you can choose the expiration time allowing you to have more control over the trade. Losing trades can also be canceled at any time.

As users become familiar with et platform using the demo mode, they will soon be ready to fund an account and start investing real money. At Olymp Trade there are two types of accounts that can be opened. One is a standard account, offering a minimum deposit of $10 and a trade limit of $1 to $2000. With this type of account, you are limited to a single withdrawal daily.

Experienced traders can enjoy the perks of a VIP account, which will require members to deposit at least $2000. With this, the trading amount is increased to a max of $5,000 and you can access a VIP consultant.





