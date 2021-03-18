With BBC Radio Scotland’s Vic Galloway hosting, ‘Live in Leith’ streams over three consecutive Saturdays – starting this weekend with Bellshill boy Connor Fyfe and Edinburgh-based Retro Video Club – via the online platform DICE.

Vic Galloway. Credit Ryan Buchanan

At the age of 14, Connor Fyfe is the youngest artist ever to sell out King Tut’s in Glasgow, finding out that he had done so on the day of his 14th birthday. He started playing guitar around the age of 8 and song-writing around the age of 12.

He picked up the harmonica aged 11 back when he was a regular on the Scottish open-mic scene, playing it on stage the same day that he had bought it. Connor was due to support Kaiser Chiefs last year.

He said, “I like a bit of reverb on my mics but you don’t even need to ask for it in here. It’s just a nice big hall.”

Edinburgh outfit Retro Video Club have been a band since 2015 but after a year spent refining their sound they took off on the local and then the national scene in 2017, selling out The Liquid Rooms twice, 3 nights at Sneaky Pete’s (a record for the venue) and the Assembly Rooms amongst others.

Retro Video Club’s Sam McGill said, “We’ve known about this venue for years and obviously it’s derelict so to be able to somewhat play it is good enough the now.

“To be honest I’ve never actually been in before. It just makes you want to play here. It’s like an academy…it’s kind of like the O2 Academy, it has that kind of vibe. We just need to have it.”

Their most recently released single ‘Checkmate’ came out this month. They have supported the likes of Bastille, The Vaccines and We Are Scientists.

Theatre Team L-R Callum Jones, Anna Higham, Lynn Morrison, Vic Galloway, Hayley Scott. Credit Ben Glasgow.

Dates for your Diary –

March 20th: Connor Fyfe and Retro Video Club

March 27th: Ransom FA and Nova Scotia the Truth

April 3rd: The Ninth Wave and Lucia & The Best Boys

Tickets (£11.50) on sale now at https://bit.ly/LIVEINLEITH

Twitter/Facebook: @LeithTheatre

Instagram: @leiththeatre

