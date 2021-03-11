Hibs’ Development Squad centre-back Jack Brydon will spend the rest of the season on loan with Stenhousemuir.

The 17-year-old has been with the club since the age of 10, climbing through the ranks before enjoying a loan spell with Civil Service Strollers last year.

He’s maintained his progress and was rewarded with his first professional contract.

Sporting Director Graeme Mathie said: “We’re pleased to confirm Jack’s loan to Stenhousemuir.

“No young player’s development is linear but – after Callum Yeats and Jayden Fairley – Jack is the latest of our players to benefit from regular game time at Civil Service Strollers and progress into league football with Stenhousemuir.

“We’re all hoping that League One and League Two is back up and running in the near future and that Jack gains experience working under David Irons and Kevin McGoldrick, which will benefit him hugely ahead of his return to Hibernian in the summer.”

Stenhousemuir Manager Davie Irons welcomed his latest acquisition. He said: “The management team are really pleased to welcome Jack into the club. Thanks to the partnership we have already seen Jack in a game and training.

“He attended training with us in December after the 2 clubs played a bounce match, this gave him the chance to get to know the staff and players. Jack impressed in both the bounce game where he played for Hibs development team and again within our training session.

“The reports from his time at Civil Service were equally positive and we know from our conversations with Hibs that he is a player they regard highly.

“He will add both quality and strength to our defensive options. Jack is a defender that shows a high degree of game intelligence for his age and plays with a level of controlled aggression that is required at our level. He is physically strong and quick and has an excellent attitude; I have high hopes for him”.

