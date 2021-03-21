Hibs had to settle for one-point at the Tony Macaroni Arena but with Aberdeen losing at Tannadice, Jack Ross’s men are now within touching distance of a third place finish and European football next season.

Head Coach Jack Ross made one change to the starting XI that beat Ross County last weekend with Scotland’ call-up Kevin Nisbet replacing Chris Cadden.

All photos by Ian Jacobs

Former Hibs’ midfielder enforcer Marvin Bartley started for the hosts with Efe Ambrose consigned to the bench.

The opening 15-minutes consisted of plenty endeavour from both sides without either keeper being tested although a couple of long throws from Nicky Devlin had to be dealt with by the Hibs’ rear guard.

Ofir Marciano then did well to save a long-range effort from Craig Sibbald just before Jackson Longridge was booked for pulling back Martin Boyle.

Boyle took the resultant free-kick which Nisbet flicked on but Robbie McCrorie was able to smother the ball with Ryan Porteous waiting to pounce.

Nisbet then demonstrated the skill that won him an international call-up with a superb turn but his pass to Christian Doidge was slightly overhit and went through to the keeper.

Jason Holt was fortunate not to become the second name in the referee’s book with a late challenge on Joe Newell then Nisbet went close with a first time effort from the edge of the area which flew inches wide of the post.

With play raging from end to end it was the hosts who opened the scoring following a mistake by Porteous who allowed a long ball to bounce inside the box. He then tried to head it back to his keeper but Sibbald read his intention and intercepted the ball which he then fired into the net from close range.

Hibs almost responded immediately when Jackson Irvine set up Newell but McCrorie did well to save his side-footed effort.

Devlin continued to look dangerous on the right wing and twice sent inviting low crosses into the six-yard box.

Hibs managed to equalise just before the break when Devlin tried to shepherd a Paul Hanlon pass out for a goalkick but Josh Doig did well to hook the ball back to Doidge who managed to turn and fire the ball into the net from 10-yards.

Hibs started the second-half on the front foot and Bartley had to be on his toes to clear a cut-back from Doidge then at the other end Sibbald’s long -range effort flew over the bar.

Longridge was fortunate not to see a red card for a late barge on Boyle and the full-back did himself damage in the collision and had to leave the field.

Nisbet then produced another fine piece of skill with an overhead kick into the path of Boyle who fired in a low cross but Doidge was just unable to supply the finishing touch and the danger was cleared.

Irvine then combined with Boyle down the right, but once again his low cross evaded the Hibs’ strikers.

Hibs then continued to dominate proceedings and Nisbet did well to win possession high up the field but his angled strike from 20-yards flew agonisingly wide.

The visitors had the better of the latter stages but had to settle for one point against their top-six rivals. The draw leaves Hibs seven points clear of the ‘Dons with a superior goal difference in the race for third place.

After the final whistle Ross told BBC Sportsound: “I thought first half we did well to hang into the game but we showed character to going behind and second half I thought we were excellent. At this stage of the season, against a tough opponent away from home and the other results today it’s another step forward for us.”

Livingston: McCrorie, Devlin, Fitzwater, Guthrie, Longridge, Bartley, Holt, Sibbald, Pittman, Forrest, Emmanuel-Thomas Subs: Stryjek, McMillan, Ambrose, Serrano, Lawson, Mullin, Kabia, Tiffoney, Poplatnik

Hibs: Marciano, P. McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Doig, Irvine, Gogic, Newell, Nisbet, Doidge, Boyle. Subs: Macey, Gray, McGregor, Stevenson, Hallberg, Allan, Wright, Magennis, Cadden

Referee Nick Walsh

