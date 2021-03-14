Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross was delighted that his players rose to the challenge and showed their big game mentality to come from behind and secure a hugely valuable three points in the race for third place.

After dominating the first-half, Hibs fell behind to a Billy McKay goal shortly after the restart but responded immediately when Martin Boyle equalised from the penalty spot.

Substitute Kevin Nisbet added a second and Hibs managed the remainder of the game well.

The victory leaves Hibs six-points clear of fourth place Aberdeen who parted company with their manager in midweek and European football is now very much in the fans’ sights.

Speaking after the final whistle to Hibs TV, Ross said: “We spoke all week about this being our biggest game of the season and the truth is the next one becomes the biggest one but the challenge for the players was to produce a big game performance and display a big game mentality and I thought they did that today.

“The first-half we were really dominant. The second-half when the game becomes open we responded brilliantly to going a goal behind. It was a really big win for us and I thoroughly enjoyed watching us today in terms of how hungry they were to win the game.

“We are a good front running team but the ability to come from behind to win games is an important one and it’s something we need to improve on and to show that character today was terrific.

“We’ve had clear ambitions from day one in pre-season and the players have went about that brilliantly and quietly but at this stage of the season you can be a bit more open and really push because the truth is to achieve success you have to be brave enough to take on the challenge to do it.

“We want to finish third. I know a lot of supporters who have really committed to the club this year with no reward of being in the stadium so for us there is a huge drive toward getting the club into Europe and hopefully that coincides with people getting back into the stadium and that itself will hopefully be a part reward for that commitment.

“So there is a real steely determination about us. It’s been hard work but nobody should underestimate how determined we are to do that as a group and how hungry we are and I think we showed that today.”

