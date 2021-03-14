Former Hibs’ manager Paul Heckingbottom will take charge of Sheffield United’s Premier League fixture at Leicester City today following the announcement of Chris Wilder’s departure as Blades boss.

The Yorkshireman will remain in charge for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

Heckingbottom will be supported by former AFC Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall, Alan Knill and United’s current backroom staff.

After overseeing Friday’s 5-0 victory over Birmingham City in the Professional Development U23s League, taking the young Blades to top of Group A, Heckingbottom was asked to take over first team duties ahead of the visit to the King Power Stadium.

He told sufc.co.uk: “It is a great honour to be considered to lead this Club until the end of the season and I thank the Board for putting their trust in me. We have a lot of work to do, but have a great support network, all of whom will bring valuable knowledge and experience, as we look to finish the season strongly.”

United’s chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis, commented: “The appointment of Paul and the integration from development to senior level is testimony to the great work that is currently being done at the Academy. The Club sees the following months as an opportunity to further develop some of our talents at the Academy and to give them valuable time to train with the first team.

“Additionally, Jason has a fantastic pedigree and his fresh input will hopefully add a different dimension when he joins the Club on Monday. He will have a watching brief at Sunday’s game at Leicester.”

