Clubbiedean Trout Fishery in the Pentland Hills above Colinton has re-opened with a bang and some sizeable fish have been landed in the first few days.



Double-figure trout have been netted by anglers using patterns including Ally McCoist and Alex Ferguson plus buzzers and hothead damsels.



Owner Steven Johnston is now on site seven days a week from 9am to dusk and he is delighted that the recent spell of good weather has seen anglers homing in on the popular water which is within the City of Edinburgh boundary.



Johnston said: “We have three boats in the water just now and trade seems to be picking up as people hear that we are open again.



“There is, however, a procedure for getting here. You drive through the car park at Bonaly to the gate at the bottom of the hill near Torduff Reservoir and give me a call.



“I will give you a code to get through the gate and then it is a short drive to the fishery which has a car park adjacent.”



You can also park at the top of Kirkgate in Currie and walk along the path to the reservoir, a stroll of around 15 minutes.



Johnston added: “All the usual lures are working right now, hothead damsel, Ally McCoist, Alex Ferguson yellow dancers and buzzers.



“A lot of the guys are fishing the bung with egg patterns and hopefully the dry flies will start soon. The top end of the reservoir has been producing pretty well but fish have also been moving at the dam end.



“It is a case of coming here and trying different patterns to see if they work and you are always better with a little bit of cloud.”





