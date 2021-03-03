The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is appearing before the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints committee today.

She is to offer her evidence under oath in the government investigation into the way complaints against former First Minister Alex Salmond were handled by her, the government, its officials and advisers.

In her opening statement Ms Sturgeon has countered Mr Salmond’s claims that there was a plot against him by saying that this was an “absurd suggestion that anyone acted with malice or as part of a plot… “

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP appears before the Scottish Parliament Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints today 03/03/2021. The committee met in Committee room 2 at the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh. Pic – Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament. 03 March 2021.

The First Minister’s evidence is now being offered in the light of yesterdays’ events.

John Swinney released a redacted version of the legal advice to the government on Tuesday. He did this in the shadow of a motion of no confidence to be lodged against him by the Conservatives. The Scottish Conservatives also plan to lodge a motion of No Confidence in the First Minister on Wednesday.

They have set out their desired timetable which is to hold one vote before the other. If their motion against John Swinney is successful (which it could be as the opposition parties appeared to support it at least over the weekend) then the government may be forced to release the rest of the legal advice.

If the balance of that legal advice is released, then the Scottish Conservatives plan to hold the second vote of No Confidence on the First Minister. It is for the Parliamentary Bureau to set the timing of these votes, however and, the Scottish Conservatives said this morning that initial discussions suggest that the vote on John Swinney may be held on Thursday.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “The Scottish Conservatives have seen enough to know that the government ignored legal advice for months and lost more than £500,000 of taxpayers’ money. We also know that evidence from three credible witnesses confirms that Nicola Sturgeon misled the Scottish Parliament with numerous false statements.

“The evidence published so far is devastating to the First Minister and the government. We will table our motion for a Vote of No Confidence today as a result.

“But we still only have the limited amount of legal advice that ministers were willing to release when John Swinney’s job was on the line.

“What has been provided is not enough. It does not respect the two votes of the Scottish Parliament or the requests of the Salmond inquiry committee. It is devastating – but there is more.

“So we will first press ahead with a Vote of No Confidence in John Swinney to get the legal advice that’s still hidden. We believe that is necessary to send the message that the Scottish Parliament decides what evidence it needs, not the Scottish Government, and to reveal the true extent of the government’s mistakes and dreadful, costly decisions throughout this process.

“Once the full legal advice has been released, we will put our motion of No Confidence in the First Minister to a vote and MSPs across the chamber can judge the First Minister’s conduct, with all the evidence before them.”

Written advice

In the written advice from legal counsel – these are Senior Counsel, Roddy Dunlop QC, and Junior Counsel, Christine O’Neill Solicitor-Advocate it is the timing which is quite important.

On 8 January 2019 Lord Pentland struck down the findings of the government investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment after the government admitted that it failed to follow correct procedures.

The main flaw was that the government official appointed as Investigating Officer in the investigation was the same person who had been in contact with the two women who complained about Mr Salmond’s conduct. This is essentially a matter of employment procedure. The two complainants were in the employment of the government and they were complaining about the behaviour of a senior member of staff.

In the evidence released on Tuesday there is an email to the Lord Advocate dated 6 December 2018 where two options of ways to proceed with the Judicial Review were laid out – Either (1) Concede the petition and, if so advised, return to square one or (2) press on regardless. This advice was being offered by Senior and Junior Counsel to the government on the basis of the discovery that the Investigating Officer had had prior involvement with the complainants.

The email clearly states that “Counsel are of the view that the least worst option would be to concede the Petition. They understand how unpalatable that advice will be, and they do not tender it lightly”.

It appears from the email chain that the “prior involvement” had been noted as early as 31 October 2018 in a note by Senior Counsel, Mr Dunlop. But between October and December Mr Salmond had raised it as a ground of challenge – and it was disclosed on 6 December that this is the petitioner’s grounds of challenge “more likely than not to succeed”.

The government procedure under which the allegations against Mr Salmond were investigated includes a requirement that the Investigating Officer “will have had no prior involvement with any aspect of the matter being raised”.

This mistake on which the government’s defence in the Judicial Review collapsed cost the government about £630,000. Mr Salmond said afterwards in a statement that it was Leslie Evans, the permanent secretary, who “has wasted huge amounts of money in an incompetent attempt to enforce an unlawful process”. He also claimed at the time that central documents were not released by the government which he said was “conduct entirely unworthy”.

After the Judicial Review had been disposed of, Mr Salmond was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of varying degrees. He was acquitted by a jury last March on all charges.

The remit of the committee is to “consider and report on the actions of the First Minister, Scottish Government officials and special advisers in dealing with complaints about Alex Salmond, former First Minister, considered under the Scottish Government’s “Handling of harassment complaints involving current or former ministers” procedure and actions in relation to the Scottish Ministerial Code”.

The First Minister is expected to give evidence for most of Wednesday.

