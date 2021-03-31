As at 28 March 2021, 9,958 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to the latest numbers published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Wednesday.

In the week 22-28 March, 61 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of five deaths from the previous week.

The majority of deaths occurred in hospitals, representing 43 deaths, with 13 deaths at home or in non-institutional settings and five deaths in care homes.

Around half of deaths were people aged 75 and over, representing 32 deaths, and 13 deaths of those aged under 65.

Deaths from all causes are below average for this time of year for the third week in succession. There were 33 fewer deaths when compared with the five year average.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:

“It is welcome to report that this is the ninth week in succession where we have seen a fall in the number of COVID-related deaths and it’s the third where there were fewer deaths from all causes, in comparison with the five-year average.”

