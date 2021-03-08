Police officers in the capital have had a busy few days.

City centre community officers have been out and about conducting road safety checks and helping #KeepingOurCommunitiesSafe.

Photos from Police Scotland

As a result a driver was charged with dangerous driving and given an ASB order on the car following reports of dangerous driving on Edinburgh Castle Esplanade.

North West community officers have been out on foot patrol on Corstorphine Hill to deter people, particularly youths from gathering and causing antisocial behaviour.

Extra officers are also targeting criminal gangs and have appealed for help from the public to identify the best areas to patrol with a view to stopping vulnerable people being exploited.

A 15-year-old youth has been charged in relation to damaging a bus and injuring the driver in the north east of the city. The incident took place last Tuesday, 2 March, on Niddrie Mains Road after an item was thrown at a moving bus.

In addition, officers in the south west of the city will be patrolling reservoirs, engaging with the public and raising awareness of livestock worrying.

Like this: Like Loading...