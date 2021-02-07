To celebrate Valentine’s Day in style order in Fhior Valentine’s Dinner for two people for next weekend.

Fhior’s special Valentine’s Dinner has some serious luxury and indulgence included. All the effort is put in beforehand to make your evening with your loved one a relaxing one, leaving time for each other. As well as the menu, Fhior has a few little treats in their box to help with your evening.

Lobster and crab ravioli with shellfish bisque and Exmoor caviar to start, followed by Roe deer loin with charred ‘January King’ cabbage, confit beetroot, beetroot ketchup and pearl barley; and finished with milk chocolate and koji fudge delice. The menu can be kept for the following day if stored correctly. Fhior’s menus come part prepared with minimal finishing and plating needed. Instructions are included. To book, visit the Fhior at Home website https://fhiorathome.com/order/p/valentinesday

3 courses for 80.00 for two people for delivery on Saturday 13th February only

Pop your cork for Fhior’s Valentine’s Dinner for Two, including a bottle of Vincent Couche Elegance Brut, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay Côte des Bar, Champagne France NV. 12.5% for £110 for two people to share. This is a Terroir driven grower Champagne, with the Chardonnay (20%) coming from the hard chalk of Montgueux and the Pinot Noir (80%) coming from the Kimmeridgian marls of Buxeuil. With a very low dosage of sugar, this is bone dry, yet a long lees ageing of five years gives a generous creamy depth to the palate with toasted brioche and marzipan notes, Raspberry, and red apple fruits. A supremely refined, complex, and elegant wine.

Best enjoyed on its own… Or with someone special. To be book Fhior’s Valentine’s Dinner for Two, including a bottle of Champagne, visit the Fhior at Home website: https://fhiorathome.com/order/p/valentineschampagne

Fhior, 36 Broughton Street, Edinburgh

Fhior is part of the ‘Taste Edinburgh’ campaign. Some of the biggest names in Scottish hospitality have come together for the first time to help Edinburgh’s leading independent restaurants, bars and hotels get through a bleak winter of curfews, closed doors and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a catastrophic 2020 for the hospitality industry, the ‘Taste Edinburgh’ campaign is encouraging people to give the gift of authentic Scottish hospitality and support the capital’s well-loved independent and family-run restaurants, bars and hotels when they need it most.

The capital’s independent restauranteurs and chefs are urging people to book ‘at home’ dining packages and buy online gift vouchers from their favourite Edinburgh restaurant, bar or hotel as the perfect gift to use as soon as lockdown measures have been eased.

As life returns to normal in 2021, the group is hopeful that their venues will once again be full of customers enjoying some of the best food and drink Scotland has to offer.

The ‘Taste Edinburgh’ campaign has been devised and coordinated by Edinburgh’s Taste Communications, Scotland’s first dedicated food, drink and hospitality media agency.

Gift vouchers can be purchased through each venue’s website or through the Taste Edinburgh campaign page: https://tastecommunications.co.uk/taste-edinburgh

People can follow the Taste Edinburgh campaign on social media, including Instagram https://instagram.com/tasteedin and Twitter https://twitter.com/tasteedin using the hashtag #TasteEdinburgh

Like this: Like Loading...