This new art prize run in collaboration with global music publisher, Concord, is open to entries until 30 April 2021.

The competition is open to artists, illustrators, sculptors, videographers, photographers and any other visual mediums.

They ask entrants to produce a short proposal outlining their idea, to put in front of our expert panel of industry royalty including producer, Mark Ronson.

The selected finalists will then win one of ten grants of £1,000 to create their piece, with the overall winner taking home a £10,000 cash Prize. There will be an exhibition in September.

Full details are contained in the booklet below and follow @concordartprize on Instagram for more details.

