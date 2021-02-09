A tailored return to lower league and women’s football has been delayed again and the Scottish FA will provide a further update by 1 March.

In recent weeks, the SFA has engaged extensively with clubs and leagues affected by the suspension of professional football across the men’s and women’s game to discuss tailored return to playing plans for implementation when it is considered safe and appropriate to resume.

20th November 2020 Edinburgh – Amy Muir holds off Sarah Ewens during the SWPL 1 match between Hibs and Celtic at Ainslie Park. Celtic ran out 6-2 winners on the night. *** NOT FOR SYNDICATION ***

The organisation have also remained in regular dialogue with Scottish Government to ensure their input into and ultimately approval of those proposed plans.

The government has today confirmed however that – in cognisance of the current restrictions in place across the country – they cannot currently commit to return dates for those affected leagues in the coming weeks.

The SFA will continue to speak with all parties in the meantime and will provide a further update by 1 March.

This date should not be seen as a proposed restart date, however it should help provide some clarity to affected clubs to aid their planning over the short term.

Scottish football will continue to play its part in assisting the Scottish Government’s efforts to reduce the prevalence of COVID-19 across the country.

