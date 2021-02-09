On Safer Internet Day, 2021, Police Scotland has issued the following advice to users.

Be careful online – use a secure browser and only insert card details if the padlock icon is visible

Do not divulge personal information over the phone unless you initiate the call

Never enter personal information into a pop-up screen

Never email personal or financial information, even if you are close with the recipient

Protect your devices by installing anti-virus software on them all and ensure they are up to date

Visit our website to find out more about how to keep secure online –

UK Safer Internet Centre have activities and resources available here –

Like this: Like Loading...