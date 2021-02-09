On Safer Internet Day, 2021, Police Scotland has issued the following advice to users.
Be careful online – use a secure browser and only insert card details if the padlock icon is visible
Do not divulge personal information over the phone unless you initiate the call
Never enter personal information into a pop-up screen
Never email personal or financial information, even if you are close with the recipient
Protect your devices by installing anti-virus software on them all and ensure they are up to date
Visit our website to find out more about how to keep secure online –
UK Safer Internet Centre have activities and resources available here –