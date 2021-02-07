Hibs’ winger turned striker Martin Boyle accepted the man of the match award for his two goals against Aberdeen yesterday but insisted that it was the defenders Darren McGregor and Paul Hanlon who deserved the honour.

Boyle opened the scoring with a first-half penalty then wrapped things up with a superb strike which went through Joe Lewis’s legs in the second period.

Photos Ian Jacobs

The last time the ‘Dons visited Easter Road a careless tackle by Boyle gave the visitors a penalty which was the difference between the teams so Boyle was happy to repay the debt.

The only downer was the fact that he was unable to grab the hat trick his daughter had asked him to get.

After the final whistle Boyle was asked by Hibs TV whether he deserved his man of the match award. He replied: “No probably not. The defence were solid and Daz (Darren McGregor) and Paul (Hanlon) were brilliant again.

“I never gave away a penalty which was a positive but we defended solidly as a unit and we got after them from start to finish.

“My daughter asked me to score a hat trick so I was trying. I should have had one but I am happy with the ones I got to be honest.

“It was good from the lads and sets us up for next week. The table looks good at the moment and we want it to stay like that.

“I enjoy it (The advanced role). I always cause defenders problems. In terms of getting through on goals and creating opportunities I’ll always back myself to score goals.”

