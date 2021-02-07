Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross was delighted by his players’ performance in the victory over Aberdeen yesterday which moves his side five-points clear in third place.

Hibs fought for every ball and controlled the match from the start with Martin Boyle scoring twice to secure the valuable three points.

Photos by Ian Jacobs

Apart from a deflected header which rebounded off the crossbar, the Dons never looked like scoring whilst at the other end Boyle (twice), Chris Cadden and Christian Doidge all went one on one with Joe Lewis in the Aberdeen goal and the margin of victory could easily have been much greater.

This season third place could mean a place in the Europa League play-off final and if the players maintain this form that should not be beyond them.

After the final whistle Ross told Hibs TV: “I thought were excellent today. It was a great performance and to win against Aberdeen you need to do so.

“Historically it’s not been a great fixture for us so to produce the type of performance and get the result was really pleasing for us. It’s a happy dressing room.

“All aspects of the game, the conditions today and this time of the season it’s about being resolute and resilient and doing the ugly part of the game well and to be competitive and we did that really well.

“I thought we should have been further ahead at half-time but the clean sheet always gives you that foundation to go and score again.”

Ross also revealed that two of his midfielders suffered shoulder injuries but he is hopeful that the week’s rest ahead of the trip to Dingwall next Saturday will allow them to recover.

He continued: “Alex (Gogic) and Jackson (Irvine) both have similar types of injuries which are unusual on the shoulder but both are impact injuries so there is hope for them and it’s a little bit more pleasing for me that there is no dislocation or anything like that.

“At least we have a free week to allow them to recover. Both were excellent today and competitive in that part of the pitch. I was really pleased with their contribution and hopefully they will recover well.”

Like this: Like Loading...