The Scottish SPCA are appealing for information after a dog was found dumped in a hedge in Gorebridge on 9 February in freezing conditions.

The animal charity was alerted to the incident after a member of the public discovered the male dog, believed to be a cream and tan saluki, on top of the six-foot hedge bordering their property.

Worst of all, the poor dog had had all his fur shaved off leaving him at the mercy of the snow and freezing temperatures.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Fiona Thorburn said, “This was an extremely callous act and the dog is incredibly lucky that he was spotted.

“Salukis are thin dogs who feel the cold anyway but without any fur for protection it’s likely he would have succumbed to the elements within a day or so if he hadn’t been found.

“The dog is a young male who is not neutered and who we believe is cream and tan in colour.

“We believe he may have been shaved in an attempt to disguise his breed as salukis are quite distinctive looking dogs.

“He has been taken to one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres where he is receiving lots of care and a warm bed.

“We would like to find out what happened to the dog. If anyone recognises him or has any information on how he came to be in this situation they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

