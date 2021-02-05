Police are appealing for information following a wilful fireraising at a property in the Haig Crescent area of Bathgate.

The incident took place around 6.45pm on Wednesday, 3 February. There were no injuries, but the occupier and her children were shaken as a result.

Detective Constable Ross Collett said: “This was a reckless and dangerous act and we’re carrying out enquiries in the local area. We’re appealing to anyone with information on the fire which could assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“We’re also looking to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have seen anyone suspicious around the time of the incident.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 2582 of 3 February. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

