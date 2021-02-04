North East Edinburgh Community Policing Team will be launching the ‘Beat Hunger’ campaign in the coming weeks aimed at tackling food inequality and food poverty in the area.

Sergeant Elaine McArthur-Kerr, from Leith Community Policing Team said: “The Beat Hunger campaign will initially be open to identified groups within the foodbank community who will receive additional support to their foodbank emergency food boxes.

“We are building on positive relationships that exist between the police and the wider community for this project which has been funded by Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr’s Local Partnership and Initiative fund.

“Police Scotland is committed to working with communities and protecting those who are vulnerable. Our aim is to adopt a joint approach with our partners who are participating in the campaign, to help improve physical and mental health while positively promoting healthy eating and assisting with lifelong learning.”

Additional support supplied in the ‘Beat Box’ by police will include a recipe book by Edinburgh-born Michelin star chef Martin Wishart from local ‘Restaurant Martin Wishart’ containing simple nutritious meals cooked using basic utensils with step-by-step instructions. The recipes will accommodate those with no cookery skills & provide activity for those with families. The book also includes tips on food management and

In addition, the recipe book will contain signposting to additional support, such as mental health and family support. There will be a selection of basic cookery utensils and fresh nutritious ingredients to supplement long life items typically issued by foodbanks and items typically found within the household.

#BeatHunger campaign.

