Scotland Women’s National Team’s upcoming Euro 2022 Qualifying match against Portugal will no longer take place at Easter Road and will now be played in Cyprus.

This is due to current government restrictions on travel between the United Kingdom and Portugal, which began on 14 January, and does not include elite athlete exemption.

Following discussions with UEFA the match will now be played in Larnaca on Tuesday, 23 February, kick-off 3.10pm (UK time).

Scotland will play host to Portugal at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium four days after taking on Cyprus at the AEK Arena, also in Larnaca.

The fixture is the final one in the current EURO 2022 Qualifying campaign and Stuart McLaren will take interim charge of the side.

Cyprus v Scotland – Friday, 19 February, kick-off 1pm (UK time) AEK Arena, Larnaca

Scotland v Portugal – Tuesday, 23 February, kick-off 3.10pm (UK time) Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca

