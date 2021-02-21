Police are appealing for information after a 38-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Armadale, West Lothian on Saturday, 20 February, 2021.

Around 1.30am on Saturday morning, officers were called to a report of a man seriously assaulted by two men within a house in Honeyman Court, Armadale.

Police and Ambulance attended and a 38 year-old man was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston where he is being treated for his injuries.

The first suspect is described as white, aged between 26 to 30 years of age and of stocky build with red hair. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The second suspect is described as white, aged between 20 to 27 years of age and of slim build. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Both suspects made off in a dark-coloured car.

Detective Sergeant Lee McCall of Livingston Police Office said: “We are carrying out enquiries to trace the two men responsible for this vicious attack. We have been speaking to people in the local area and gathering CCTV footage to gain more detail on the suspects and the vehicle they used.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area of Honeyman Court between 12.45am and 1.30am who witnessed anything suspicious, or anyone who has any information that will assist our ongoing investigation to contact Livingston Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 0344 of 21 February. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Like this: Like Loading...