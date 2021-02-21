Police are appealing for information after a house in Bathgate was broken into on Saturday morning.

A 51 year-old woman returned to her home in Falside Terrace, that afternoon and discovered that it had been broken into overnight.

Officers attended and established that the break-in took place between 4am and 5am on Saturday morning.

A number of items were stolen from the house, including computer equipment, a television, jewellery and medication.

Detective Constable Ross Collett from Livingston Police Station said: “We are continuing to carry out enquiries into this incident and trace those responsible. A white panel van was seen in Falside Terrace between 4am and 5am on Saturday morning, and a black Mercedes was also parked outside the address shortly after 2am on Friday morning. We’re working to trace these vehicles and urge anyone who saw these vehicles in the area on Friday and Saturday morning to contact us.

“The medication stolen includes Fentanyl patches and Gabapentin 300mg tablets. These drugs could have serious consequences if they are taken by anyone they are not prescribed for.

“We have been carrying out enquiries in the Bathgate area to trace the stolen items and I would urge anyone who has any information or who comes across any discarded medication to hand it into their local police office.”

Anyone with information should contact Livingston Police Station through 101 quoting reference 3658 of 20 February. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

