Police are appealing for witnesses after a 23-year-old man was assaulted and robbed on a path behind Fulmar Brae in Ladywell, in Livingston which took place on Saturday 27 February 2021 between 5 and 6pm.

The victim was approached by a group of men who assaulted him before stealing his wallet and phone.

He was taken to St John’s Hospital, Livingston where he was treated for serious facial injuries, before being discharged.

Five men are believed to be involved in the attack. One was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a bright yellow jumper, another had a black Stone Island jacket on.

Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie from Livingston CID said: “This has been a terrifying incident for the man involved and has left him with serious injuries.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, or saw a group of men within the swing park, to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 quoting ref no 3155 of 27 February 2021.

