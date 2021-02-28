Hibs’ midfielder Scott Allan has recently been battling hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and we’ve been touched by the support he’s received from the supporters.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is the largest independent funder of research into heart and circulatory diseases in Scotland and the UK. February is National Heart Month and the club is determined to raise awareness of a variety of heart conditions.

Heart and circulatory diseases cause around 50 deaths each day in Scotland and across the country an estimated 700,000 people are living with the daily burden of these conditions.

BHF have been funding world-leading research into the causes, prevention, treatment and cure for these conditions.

Advances from their research have saved and improved millions of lives, but heart diseases, stroke, vascular dementia and their risk factors such as diabetes still cause heartbreak on every street.

With the public’s support, their funding will drive the new discoveries to end that heartbreak.

BHF can only continue to fund life-saving research with your help.

A link on the club website encourages fans to find out more at bhf.org.uk

