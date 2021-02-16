Police are appealing for information after a number of thefts in the Berwickshire area of the Scottish Borders, which happened between Sunday, 14 February and Monday, 15 February.

A Honda quad bike (SF15 PTY) was stolen from a farm in Duns, a quad bike and power tools were stolen from North of Gordon, a white Transit van (ND08 OJV) was stolen from a garage in the Kelso area and a Honda quad bike and power tools were stolen from a farmhouse in Duns.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

There was also the theft of a woodchipper between Friday, 12 February and Monday, 15 February from a café in Grantshouse.

Detective Constable Ashley Black, of Lothian and Scottish Borders CID, said: “We are not ruling out the possibility that these thefts are linked. I would appeal to anyone who has information that will assist these investigations to contact us through 101, quoting reference number 0502 of 15 February. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

