Work at Edinburgh schools to repair and maintain the buildings will continue over half-term break. No schools in Scotland (except those catering for children of key workers) are open until after 22 February, and even then will only open on a phased basis. Nonetheless there will be a respite from home schooling, and a brief recognition of a half term holiday for pupils.

There are planned works ranging from repairs and maintenance to upgrades during the February holiday in over 50 schools and nurseries as part of a major £193 million maintenance programme in Edinburgh.

Improvements include classroom upgrades, replacement windows, lighting and ceiling upgrades, electrical work and cleaning of gutters.

Some of the specific work taking place includes:

Roofing work, toilet refurbishment and replacement windows at Royal High Primary School

Ceiling refurbishment in the dining hall at Leith Primary School

Installing a new sports pitch at Wester Hailes Education Centre

The council’s programme is significantly bigger than in previous years as a result of decisions to spend more on maintaining council buildings, with the majority of the work taking place in schools.



For some schools the February works form part of a major programme to address a backlog in maintenance requirements. The need for this work was identified in building surveys carried out. The programme will also include buildings where rolls are rising to provide additional early years capacity across the city.



All the work being carried out is in line with the latest Scottish Government and health guidance regarding Covid-19.

Cllr Rob Munn, Finance and Resources Convener for The City of Edinburgh Council, said: “The Council is investing £193m over five years on a major works programme for our buildings across the city and this financial commitment is a clear sign of our determination to ensure the quality, safety and future sustainability of all our buildings not only our schools.

“In addition to the school work taking place this week other major projects in our future plans include spending £1.2m on Central Library improvements along with Edinburgh Leisure venues – this much-needed investment will continue as we bring our buildings up to a good condition.”

Cllr Ian Perry, Education Convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “Education is a key priority for the Coalition and upgrading and improving our schools is an important strand of work to deliver the best learning environment for our young people especially when they have been out of school for so long during the pandemic.

“We’re making huge strides towards bringing our whole school estate, including our early years settings, up to a good condition with our ongoing maintenance, repair and upgrade programme. This work is on top of the £500m planned investment over the next 10 years for our ambitious new school building programme.”

Balerno High School

Balerno High School















Balerno High School Work will continue while schools remain closed. The Scottish Government has announced plans to open schools on a phased basis after 22 February if conditions relating to the pandemic allow.

