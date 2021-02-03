Graeme Kelly, who is currently a Director at Walker Healthcare, will move across to the newly created role at its newest development, Cramond Residence, as it looks to build on growing demand as consumer confidence recovers within aspects of the sector that can demonstrate a positive track record over the past 12 months.

The home was purpose-built in 2018 by Walker Healthcare as a boundary-pushing advancement in both comprehensive luxury

and clinical care for older people.

The latest technology and awareness of the importance of infection-control were factored into the design and specification from the outset, with small-group living in nine self-contained living pods as a cornerstone of the design alongside awareness of the benefits of the latest technology in everything from laundry systems to ventilation.

Graeme Kelly

Graeme, 62, from Fife, has been astonished at the lengths that the care home’s teams have gone to provide rich and stimulating care, while managing to keep Covid-19 at bay, with very few cases recorded at the home to date.

Graeme said: “From day one we set out to create a new upper tier in the care home sector. Infection control was of utmost priority at this development long before the pandemic – and you can see how the design of the home is shaped around it.

“The Cramond Residence team, like so many key workers, have been truly inspirational throughout the last year. They’ve given the residents here the best possible care, hospitality and experiences and have provided families with reassurance.

“We’re starting to see confidence returning and new enquiries are increasing month on month. Those that have put off a relative’s stay in a home are now ready to commit, if they can be reassured by the track record of the home, over the past year.

“All of our staff and residents have now had the vaccine too – and while we can’t for one second become complacent – we are grateful for our record so far in the pandemic.”

Graeme’s move over from Walker Healthcare, where he has worked since 1989 and which built and owns the home, coincides with the phased retirement of Eileen Gray.

The home offers nurse-led care, as well as offering a varied lifestyle programme. During this pandemic this has seen residents embark on a “Grand Tour of Scotland”, with distilleries, museums and attraction providing virtual tours and experiences.

Cramond Residence is a purpose-built care combining unparalleled luxury; true five-star accommodation with outstanding clinical standards . Places are available from £1,850 per week.

