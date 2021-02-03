A care provider which operates several care homes in Edinburgh says that the Covid-19 vaccination programme has been completed in their homes – with residents already talking about how their lives are set to be transformed.

Edinburgh homes Haugh House, Craighall House, Eildon House, and Belleville Lodge are among 11 care homes operated by Mansfield Care to have completed the vaccination programme.

Michael Fry

Resident and journalist at Haugh House, Michael Fry, found the vaccine to have no physical impairment on him.

Michael said: “The vaccine had no physical effect on me, but made me happy in thinking I’ll be able to get out and about all the sooner.

“I have been in lockdown since March 2020, so I’m hoping the vaccine will let me get out again so I can see my family.”

85-year-old Craighall House resident, Jean McMillan, opted to take the vaccine to keep the infection rates down.

Jean said: “I received my first dose of vaccine on January 20. I didn’t feel a thing and felt fine afterwards.

“I decided to have the vaccine to help keep the rates down and because I have missed being able to see my daughter, Caroline and my great grandson Murray.”

Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Hume said: “It’s been a difficult year for everyone, so to have the vaccination programme fully completed with the full support of our staff and residents has been an incredible lift.

“Our philosophy that ‘small is key’ has been integral to keeping our residents and staff safe, while maintaining an optimal level of care throughout the pandemic.

“At this stage we cannot predict how the virus will mutate, and what impact that will have on our community, but we

are determined to cover all bases and maintain the safety of everyone in our care homes.

“Again we would like to thank our incredible staff who have worked tirelessly over this turbulent period, and our residents for their continued diligence and patience.”

Mansfield Care has also implemented a regimented and rapid lateral flow testing process which swab tests staff two to three times per week and provides test results within 30 minutes, to ensure the safety of residents and staff alike.

In addition to its rigorous testing, the provider has also focused on creating new activities to combat the boredom and loneliness caused by social distancing and restrictions, including personalised activity boxes for residents and a creative conversation ball game designed specifically for residents with dementia.

Mansfield Care specialises in small, friendly, residential care homes across Edinburgh, Borders and West of Scotland, providing individualised care in state of the art facilities.

The Mansfield Care ethos is inspired by the kind of care many would wish for later in life – positive, empathetic, respectful and homely.

