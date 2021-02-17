The Liberal Democrat Group on the council has set out their proposals for a balanced budget for the coming year.

They object to the Finance Secretary interfering in the setting of council tax bands. They say: “Whether the Council has a council tax freeze or not should be a decision solely for the elected members of this Council to decide based on what it would mean for essential services and on an understanding of what the city needs, rather than an election gimmick.”

But they would like the council administration to delay setting the budget for a month to ensure that there is more priority given to improving core services, and that the plan reflects the number of council homes actually built rather than approved for construction.

The LibDems recommend allocating £500,000 so that all grit bins are filled and pavements and paths in parks gritted in bad weather. And with regard to active travel they are clear: “Pedestrians have top priority in all travel projects and agrees to employ a Walking Projects Manager to ensure the delivery of walking projects and that a minimum of 15% of the transport budget is allocated to pedestrian friendly initiatives.”

Cllr Neil Ross will propose the Liberal Democrat Budget motion at the virtual council meeting on Thursday morning at 10am.

