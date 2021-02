A man is due in court today in connection with an assault and robbery on an elderly woman in Leith.

Detectives arrested and charged a 33-year-old man in connection with the attack which took place around 4.35pm on Monday, 8 February, 2021, on Hamburgh Place.

The 82-year-old woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a serious injury and has since been released.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

