Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is running a nationwide competition to find Scottish pupils to take part in the sixth annual Pocket Garden Design Competition.

Children are asked to design a colourful and sustainable garden that could feature at the Scottish Gardens Show at Scone Palace in late May if restrictions allow. If not then they will be shown in an interactive online garden exhibition.

Many people have rediscovered the nature on their doorsteps during lockdown, and the competition urges young people to celebrate that through their designs.

Following the great success of Pocket Gardens in past years, schools are encouraged to develop designs for a tiny garden which reflect the four interlinked 2021 themes. These themes include The Year of Coasts and Waters, One Planet Picnic, Wildlife Gardening and Health and Wellbeing through noticing nature.

Eve Keepax, Education and Learning Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “It’s a great competition with new opportunities! This year an Activities at Home sheet is available to inspire children to get involved while learning at home. We are excited to work with Scotland’s brand-new national gardening event – The Scottish Gardens Show at Scone Palace – to celebrate and share the innovation and creativity of Scotland’s young garden designers.

“This competition over the years has inspired entries from across the country and we hope that in 2021 it gives parents and educators a new focus as we continue a blended mix of home and in school learning.”

Anthony McCluskey, Chair of the Garden for Life Forum, who will be involved in the judging, said: “2020 winners, that were not able to display their pocket gardens last year when the event was cancelled due to lockdown, will join winning Pocket Gardens from 2021. Double joy – winning designs from two years to see!”

Brian Cunningham, Head Gardener at Scone Palace and organiser of The Scottish Garden Show, commented: “One of the aims of The Scottish Gardens Show is to showcase approaches to gardening that benefit the health of both people and the planet and it is crucial to involve children and young people as part of the life blood of the show. The Pocket Gardens are a perfect fit and I’m looking forward to the inspiration and fun they will bring to the show.”

Pupils are invited to submit their entries no later than 17 March 2021 to oneplanetpicnic@keepscotlandbeautiful.org. www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/pocketgarden

