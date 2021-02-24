Hibs’ fans were delighted with the news that influential midfielder Joe Newell has committed his future to the club.

The 27-year-old’s contract at Easter Road was due to expire this summer, but fresh terms were agreed yesterday at the Hibernian Training Centre that will keep him in a Hibs’ jersey until at least the summer of 2023, with an option for a further year.

All photos by Ian Jacobs

He said: “I’m really pleased to have agreed the contract and it was an easy decision, to be honest.

“I’ve said consistently how happy I am here, on and off the pitch.

“If it’s taken a bit of time to get it finalised then it’s because there was never any need to rush it from either side.

“My focus has been on getting back fit and it was a relief to be back involved on Saturday.

“We’re in a great position to push on and make it a special season.

“Beyond that, I spoke to the gaffer and Graeme Mathie about their plans for the club in general and it was all positive. I want to be part of that.

“The news seems to have been a bit more positive recently in the wider world. Having supporters back for a crack at European football is something I’d love to experience.”

Head Coach Jack Ross added: “Joe is a really good player who has enjoyed a terrific season.

“He’s thrived playing centrally and I believe he can continue to improve. His ambitions and the club’s ambitions are very much aligned.”

