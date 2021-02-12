Engineering company Ferrier Pumps which was established in Edinburgh in 1981 by Brian Ferrier has been bought over by Cork based EPS Group.

Ferrier Pumps has 47 employees at its offices and workshops in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen and is one of the country’s foremost pumping specialists in the utility, industrial, commercial, residential and agricultural markets.

EPS Group’s Managing Director Patrick Buckley said Ferrier Pumps will bring their product offering, service and repair and project delivery experience to the ever-expanding Irish group. Patrick said: “With a combined 92 years of experience between the two companies, we look forward to further strengthening our working relationship with the enormously experienced Ferrier Pumps team in the months and years ahead.”

P J McFeeley of Ferrier Pumps

Contracts Director at Ferrier Pumps, PJ McFeeley said: “We have been working with EPS for a number of years on various infrastructure projects in Scotland and we quickly realised that there was a natural fit between both organisations.

“Over the last 40 years, Ferrier Pumps has cultivated an excellent reputation for having a dedicated and long serving team, with a strong focus on delivering for our customers across Scotland’s utility, industrial and commercial markets including manufacturing; transport, food and beverage, leisure, marine, off-shore oil & gas, agriculture, fishing and aquaculture, not to mention our extensive experience in providing pump related building services products to schools, hotels, hospitals and commercial office complexes.”

EPS works across the utility; industrial; commercial; residential and agricultural sectors with customers as varied as water and power companies; those in the dairy, meat processing, bakery, brewing & distilling industries; pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, microelectronic, data centre and defence spaces to commercial including building services, leisure, office/retail outlets and SMEs to residential and agricultural clients.

EPS Group’s five main business areas of design, build and construction services; off- site/DfMA manufacturing & assembly; outsourced asset management & operations; service and repair of assets and equipment and technical product sales and distribution mean that it is one of the few genuine end-to-end service providers in the global water sector.

Patrick Buckley Managing Director of EPS in Mallow, co. Cork. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Managing Director Patrick Buckley said: “We offer water and wastewater pumping and treatment services to markets in Ireland and the UK while we also export globally for one-off or strategic projects, which have included locations in the Philippines, Grenada, North America, Antarctica, Africa and the Middle East as well as various data centre projects across Northern Europe over the past decade.

“We firmly believe that Ferrier Pumps will prosper further as part of EPS Group, leveraging our experience in the digital engineering, DfMA and asset management spaces as well as gaining access to our multiple technology & product partners”, says Patrick. “We are also looking forward to combining our efforts to strengthen our relationship with, and offering to, our customers and clients across Scotland and Northern England and in particular, Scottish Water and their delivery partners in the next investment cycle to 2027 as well as their Net Zero emissions efforts & targets.”

www.epswater.ie

www.ferrierpumps.co.uk

