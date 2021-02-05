It has been announced that the popular programme of screenings for over 60s from Edinburgh Filmhouse is going online.

‘Senior Selections at Home’ will meet monthly to watch and discuss a film chosen by the cinema’s senior volunteers. All events are free but ticketed, and will be held on Zoom, with films available on BBC iPlayer.

Yvonne Gordon, Head of Education and Learning at Filmhouse said: “We were so disappointed to have to halt our Senior Selections events last year as we know how much they mean to our loyal audience. We have been meeting regularly online with our team of dedicated volunteers and they were keen for us to find a way to broaden this out to the wider community.

“We hope ‘Senior Selections at Home’ will provide a regular opportunity for people to spend a lovely afternoon in the company of great people and great films. The only difference is that they’ll have to provide their own tea and biscuits!”

‘Senior Selections at Home’ is free to attend, but places are limited so booking is essential to avoid disappointment.

The first session is on TUES 16 FEB at 2pm and the film is Happy New Year, Colin Burstead.

Book on Eventbrite – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/senior-selections-at-home-happy-new-year-colin-burstead-tickets-139628983047

Edinburgh Filmhouse team would like to thank the supporters who make Senior Selections possible: The Foyle Foundation, the CRH Charitable Trust and the JTH Charitable Trust.

Like this: Like Loading...