Dales Marine a leading ship repair and maintenance company with a base in Leith has opened applications for 2021 Apprentices.

To support several recently announced new contracts, Dales Marine Services promised to expand its current apprenticeship programme. Currently the group has 46 apprentices.

The company wants to develop and maintain its highly skilled workforce, and is looking to take on Apprentice Engineers, Apprentice Platers/Fabricators, and Apprentice Welders at its three main sites in Aberdeen, Leith and Greenock and Trainee Office Administrators in Leith and Greenock.

The four-year apprenticeship programme includes a full college modern apprenticeship course.

Michael Milne, Managing Director, Dales Marine Services announced: “We are delighted to be opening our 2021 apprentice intake this month. Dales is fully committed to its staff and developing our people in a way that helps to build specific skills that are required by the industry. Our apprenticeship programme is a way in which we can further invest in creating our workforce for the future.”

Michael Milne continues: “In the current climate, it was extra special to be able to share such optimistic and positive news with our staff earlier this week, and we are looking forward to welcoming the 2021 apprentices to Dales.”

Dales Marine is one of the largest ship repair and maintenance companies in Scotland, operating from five locations in Scotland: Aberdeen, Leith, Grangemouth, Troon and Greenock.

Well known for its proven ability to produce optimum results and high levels of technical skills, Dales Marine has built up a considerable client base, including major industrial companies in the UK and internationally.

Applications for the 2021 apprentices closes on 28th February 2021

www.dalesmarine.co.uk

