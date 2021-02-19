The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced at a media briefing held by Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith.
The statistics in Scotland as at 19 February 2021 are shown below and the number of people vaccinated since yesterday is 31,186.
The Deputy First Minister says that all those over 70 have now been offered the vaccination and that the Office of National Statistics has just reported that in Scotland they estimated that 1 in 180 people in Scotland had Covid-19 which is the lowest number for any part of the UK.
Mr Swinney outlines the testing regime for schools where some pupils will return on Monday, but reminds everyone that the Stay at Home message remains the same for everyone else. The numbers are decreasing but he urges everyone to continue to ‘do the right thing’.
As at 14 February 2021, 9,053 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 5.0% and the highest this month)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|19 February 2021
|885
|163
|4.4%
|31
|6,916
|98
|1,222
|195,839
|1,386,152
|31,186
|18 February 2021
|685
|120
|21,280
|3.8%
|57
|6,885
|95
|1,261
|194,954
|1,354,966
|34,892
|24,169
|17 February 2021
|1,121
|181
|24,343
|5.2%
|64
|6,828
|99
|1,317
|194,269
|1,320,074
|32,070
|20,409
|16 February 2021
|773
|139
|14,568
|6.0%
|49
|6,764
|100
|1,383
|193,148
|1,288,004
|32,814
|17,137
|15 February 2021
|559
|112
|7.0%
|0
|6,715
|102
|1,428
|192,375
|1,255,190
|31,416
|14 February 2021
|903
|176
|13,808
|7.3%
|4
|6,715
|104
|1,442
|191,816
|1,223,774
|50,329
|14,281
|13 February 2021
|908
|103
|22,259
|4.9%
|45
|6,711
|110
|1,449
|190,913
|1,173,445
|59,817
|14,009
|12 February 2021
|830
|100
|5.2%
|67
|6,666
|115
|1,472
|190,005
|1,113,628
|64,881
|11 February 2021
|830
|81
|24,121
|4.0%
|48
|6,599
|109
|1,499
|189,175
|1,048,747
|63,178
|13,195
|10 February 2021
|803
|109
|19,469
|4.8%
|50
|6,551
|113
|1,542
|188,345
|985,569
|57,447
|12,866
|9 February 2021
|822
|3,302
|7.2%
|58
|112
|1,618
|187,542
|928,122
|61,299
|8 February 2021
|928
|121
|18,946
|6.6%
|5
|6,443
|108
|1,672
|186,720
|866,823
|27,557
|7 February 2021
|584
|72
|9,479
|6.9%
|7
|6,438
|108
|1,710
|185,792
|839,266
|52,799
|10,582
|6 February 2021
|895
|133
|17,940
|5.9%
|48
|6,431
|117
|1,728
|185,208
|786,427
|43,915
|10,332
|5 February 2021
|895
|103
|21,943
|4.9%
|61
|6,383
|123
|1,794
|184,313
|742,512
|48,165
|9,529
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|3 February 2021
|978
|82
|22,807
|5.1%
|88
|6,269
|128
|1,871
|182,269
|649,262
|38,484
|8,758
|2 February 2021
|758
|63
|12,731
|7.4%
|69
|6,181
|143
|1,939
|181,291
|610,778
|34,881
|1 February 2021
|848
|111
|24,346
|9.5%
|6
|6,112
|143
|1,958
|180,533
|575,897
|9,628
|31 January 2021
|1,003
|121
|14,163
|8.1%
|6
|6,106
|143
|1,941
|179,685
|566,269
|Highest and lowest numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
