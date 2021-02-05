by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

A TRANSPORT charity is offering people with mobility challenges free trips to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

HcL Transport, which runs Dial-a-Bus and Dial-a-Ride services across the Lothians, is calling on people who need help getting to their appointments to get in touch.

Anyone who has challenges getting out and about due to age, disability, health issues, additional support needs or geographic remoteness can take up the offer.

HcL said: “We are delighted to share that we are offering free transport for people with mobility challenges to get their vaccine.

“Bookings are subject to availability so we recommend passengers call as soon as they have their vaccine appointment.

“We will do our very best to help transport a many people as we can, under current guidelines.”

The charity, which has a base in Loanhead to support Midlothian, East Lothian and Edinburgh residents, has been operating for 37 years providing door-through-door transport for people with mobility challenges.

It also has a Bathgate base serving West Lothian and some west Edinburgh communities.

The services not only provide transport but ensure people who cannot get out of their homes to get to local facilities or go shopping are supported, with drivers helping with everything from putting on coats to carrying shopping for passengers.

To book a free vaccine trip in East Lothian, Midlothian or Edinburgh, call 0131 447 9949. There is no need to be an HcL member to use the service.

