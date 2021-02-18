Edinburgh Libraries is hosting a live Q&A session with Sigrid Nielsen and Bob Orr, the founders of Lavender Menace Book Shop, on 24 February 2021 at 6.30pm.

Send them your questions in advance by email to informationdigital@edinburgh.gov.uk or on Twitter using the hashtag #lavenderquestion

Join them for the live online Q & A event by registering for your free ticket at bit.ly/lavenderquestion

Sigrid and Bob have also produced a short film about their recently set up Lavender Menace Queer Books Archive where they talk about some of the titles from the archive by authors who remain ‘Unsung’ to today’s readership.

