A project which has its base at Ocean Terminal is working to keep older people connected during lockdown.

The Wee Museum of Memory is run by the Living Memory Association and is situated on the second floor of the waterfront centre in Leith. Before lockdown they welcomed around 150 visitors each day. Now the project is based online.

There are over 10,000 objects on display from 1930s school desks and 1970s record players. All of the museum exhibits are an aid to stimulate memories and get people talking. The project coordinator Miles Tubb and his volunteers are trying to ensure that people still have the chance to talk and exchange their experiences.

They now have a series of podcasts and videos recorded at the museum’s studio.

One of these features Evelyn Whitfield (76) who is a long-standing volunteer. She has been caring for her husband during lockdown and working along Miles to manage the social media channels and write the newsletters. In the latest episode Evelyn talks to Miles about her own memories of Leith.

Another guest on the series is 75-year-old Edinburgh musician, John Robertson. John has been involved with the Edinburgh music scene for over 40 years and even played in a support band for The Who.

Michelle MacLeod, Centre Manager at Ocean Terminal, said: “The Wee Museum of Memory at Ocean Terminal is hugely popular, attracting people of all ages and from all over the world. A lot of the museum’s older visitors and volunteers are among those more likely to feel cut off and isolated during these times so we have been only too happy to find a way to help. By making it possible for them to access the museum’s facilities at the centre, I’m delighted that Miles and his amazing volunteers can continue to reach out to people via their podcasts.”

Project Coordinator Miles Tubb

Miles Tubb, Project Co-Ordinator, The Wee Museum of Memory added: “As a key worker project, we’re immensely grateful to be able to access our resources within Ocean Terminal during lockdown. It allows us to keep sharing memories and to do our best to keep people connected and lessen isolation during lockdown. We don’t want to let lockdown stop our visitors being able to reminisce about the good times and our weekly podcasts and YoutTube videos have been a great way to keep connected and let our visitors know that we’re still here.”

Tune into the podcast series here. New episodes are live every Tuesday.

