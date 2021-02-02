Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos will miss the next three matches after Rangers admitted his stamp on Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous during last week’s game at Easter Road.

The Colombian was charged by the Scottish FA over the incident and Rangers were given until yesterday to appeal.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Kilmarnock. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 16/01/2021 Hibs play host to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ defender, Ryan Porteous, Credit: Ian Jacobs

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said that he had looked at the incident but did not believe that there was a case to defend the situation and the club accepted the notice of complaint.

Morelos, who went on to score the winner at Easter Road, will not face St Johnstone, Hamilton and Kilmarnock.

An extra one-match was added to the automatic two-game ban due to Morelos receiving a retrospective red card for a forearm smash on Dundee United defender Mark Connolly in December.

Like this: Like Loading...