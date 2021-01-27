Police are appealing for information following a series of fires in the Silverknowes area of the city.

A number of incidents were reported to Police Scotland in the area between 4.55am and 5.55am on Wednesday, 27 January.

These included four vehicles on Silverknowes Eastway, Silverknowes Avenue and Cramond Road South as well as within a property of Main Street, Davidson’s Mains and a post box on Silverknowes Road.

Nobody was injured in any of the incidents. Each of the fires is being treated as deliberate and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Detective Sergeant Dougal Begg of Edinburgh CID said: “Our enquiries into this series of incidents are ongoing and we are working to establish the full circumstances.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to come forward as soon as possible.

“In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV in the area.

“If you have any information which help our investigation please call 101, quoting incident 0341 of 27 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

