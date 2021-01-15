Iconic Edinburgh business Eddie’s Seafood Market has just reopened now that the fish markets are back in business.

There is a new look in the shop with the iconic Sailfish displayed against the turquoise ceiling.







There are Spanish ivory and emerald green tiles on the walls and the fresh look is adorned with fresh fish.

Eddie’s is open under the new management of Cameron and Giselle at 7 Roseneath Street EH9 1JH from 8am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Follow Eddie’s on Instagram for the catch of the day.

