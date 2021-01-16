The Scottish Caravan, Motorhome & Holiday Home Show will be a free virtual event this year.

From 27 to 28 February the UK’s top dealers and other touring holiday brands will show their best caravans, camper vans and holiday parks. There will be online stands where prospective customers can chat to dealers asking questions about what is on offer.

With staycationing on the horizon once Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed, it will no doubt be a busy event with talks from the industry’s organisations and the Camping and Caravanning Club, and the Caravan and Motorhome Club. There will also be exclusive show offers and discounts.

Darren Brechin, Group Show Director of the Scottish Caravan, Motorhome & Holiday Home Show said: “Although 2020 was a challenging year for everyone, it encouraged us to appreciate more of what’s on our doorstep and that’s the whole ethos behind a caravan or motorhome vacation. Unfortunately, due to ongoing restrictions we aren’t able to hold our usual event at the SEC but by going online we are able to offer new and previous visitors the chance to see the latest caravan and campervan models and help them plan their next trip.

“We hope to see all our usual friends visit us online and hopefully we’ll be able to welcome everyone back to the SEC in 2022.”

Tickets for the show are free, but they are limited so book early to avoid disappointment. Find out more at: https://www.caravanshowscotland.com/virtual

The event is sponsored by Wingamm in association with BC Motorhomes.

Like this: Like Loading...