Police have charged a second man in connection with the theft of hot tubs from business premises in Macmerry in East Lothian on Friday 11 December 2020.

A 31-year-old man was charged in the days after the crime and now following an investigation, a 28-year-old man has also been arrested.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Constable Sandie Smith, of Dalkeith CID, said: “Following further enquiries into the theft of hot tubs from a business premises in Macmerry, East Lothian on Friday, 11 December, 2020, a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A 31-year-old man has already appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 14 December, 2020, in connection with the thefts.”

