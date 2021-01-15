Chris Cadden has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Easter Road and is determined to help Hibs to compete for trophies and European football.

He completed his move from MLS side Columbus Crew, and is in contention to feature tomorrow against Kilmarnock.

The versatile 24-year-old is Hibs’ third signing of the January transfer window and is well-known to Hibs supporters, having made his name at Motherwell before a switch Stateside.

In May 2018 he made his full Scotland debut alongside Hibs long-serving left-back, Lewis Stevenson, in a friendly game against Peru.

Head Coach Jack Ross said: “I’m delighted to get Chris on board and he’s a player I’ve admired for some time.

“Players like Chris are a manager’s dream because he’s intelligent enough to play in a few positions, with his athleticism and work-rate stand-out features. He’s also comfortable on the ball.

“His enthusiasm to move to Hibernian has really shone through and I’ve no doubt he will add something different to our group.”

Cadden added: “I’m really looking forward to getting started and I’ve been excited since I first heard about the club’s interest in me.

“I know most of the boys in the squad and I’ve had some great conversations with the gaffer and the staff about where they want to take Hibs.

“Wherever I’m asked to play, I just want to contribute to a team that’s challenging for trophies and competing for a European place.”

