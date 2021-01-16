The architectural practice which was behind the new Queen Elizabeth House in Edinburgh for the UK Government, has announced a business restructure.

Aitken Turnbull has studios in Edinburgh, Galashiels and Dumfries with revenues last year of over £1.5 million.

The leadership teams at one of Scotland’s oldest firm of architects will be increased to support the current staff of 26.

One of the practice’s biggest contracts last year was the UK Government’s 18,000 square metre flagship hub now built at Market Street. The building, which is predominately used by HMRC, also accommodate a number of Government departments. These include the ministerial accommodation for the Secretary of State for Scotland, the Advocate General and The Cabinet Office – the first UK Cabinet Meeting Room outside London. The building provides a flexible and employee focused workspace for almost 3,000 staff.

Alasdair Rankin, managing director of Aitken Turnbull commented: “2020 was a big year for Aitken Turnbull and lays down a marker for the coming year. We completed our restructuring, formalised our studio structure and strengthened our local leadership teams, recruited to key roles and created new ones to better meet the needs of our clients.

“All of this was planned before we knew what challenges 2020 would bring and our ability to continue to move forward and complete these important changes is testament to the commitment and support of our staff and clients alike. The key to our continual success is that we have always believed and practiced that design matters.”

