As part of Police Scotland’s duty under the Equality Act 2010, the force are required to refresh their outcomes for 2021-2025 to ensure they deliver the best possible service for their staff, as well as the diverse communities they serve.

It is four years since Police Scotland set its current Equality Outcomes and Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “Your feedback is important and will help shape the Outcomes ensuring they have a positive impact in the areas that need them most.

“The Equality Outcomes for 2021-25, along with strategic priorities in the Police Scotland/SPA Joint Policing Plan for 2021-2022, will provide the focus of our work in this key area over the next four years.

“I am pleased to announce we have launched an online engagement survey, which is open to everyone – members of the public, partner organisations, and police officers & staff.”

To help shape the 2021-2025 Equality Outcomes please complete this electronic survey, which will close on Thursday, 14 January, 2021.

All responses are completely anonymous.

The survey can be accessed by anyone, and Police Scotland are keen to hear from as many people as possible, and are asking the public to please share it with colleagues, family members, friends, and the community, if possible.

The survey is also available in British Sign Language and Easy Read.

ACC Ritchie continued: “Please contact us via email if you want to complete the survey in a different way (for example, over the phone): consultations@scotland.pnn.police.uk

“You can read more about our current Equality Outcomes and also the work Police Scotland has been doing to progress them.”

