Police say that they are aware of large numbers of vehicles parked and people gathered in popular areas around Edinburgh this weekend, including Portobello and in the Pentland Hills Regional Park.

Additional patrols have been deployed to monitor the situation and officers will act decisively to enforce the law.

Chief Inspector Scott Richardson of Edinburgh City Division, said: “While I appreciate people want to make the most of exercising outdoors, I ask that courtesy and respect is shown for the area and its residents. Please be mindful about road access and park responsibly and safely to ensure a clear route is available at all times.

“I fully recognise the impact the restrictions are having on people’s lives. However, it is clear that significant sacrifices are vital to help suppress the spread of coronavirus.

“The Chief Constable has made it clear that our approach throughout the pandemic has not changed. Police Scotland officers will continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

“People should not leave their homes unless for essential purposes and the best way to stay safe is to stay at home.

“We have been carrying out patrols in affected areas to monitor parking, explain the regulations and to encourage people to do the right thing. Where officers encounter wilful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law.”

