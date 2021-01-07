Police are appealing for information after a fire at Swanston Golf Club.

The fire was initially reported to emergency services around 11.45pm on Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 and is believed to have started a short time earlier.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire and nobody was injured.

However, significant damage was caused to the driving range facilities at the club along with a mobile maintenance workshop.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and officers are appealing for information, particularly in relation to three male youths seen in the area around the time of the fire.

They are described as being between 14-18-years-old and all wearing puffer style jackets.

One of them was described as being around 5ft 6in to 5ft 10in tall and of slim build with short dark hair. He was wearing a waist length ribbed puffer jacket with a hooded top underneath with the hood pulled up, light coloured tracksuit trousers and dark trainers.

Detective Constable Ewan Bates of Corstorphine CID said: “This fire has caused considerable damage to the facilities at the golf club and will mean disruption to the services they can provide for some time.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen anyone in the area of the golf club between around 10pm to midnight on Thursday, 30 December to let us know as soon as possible.

“We would urge anyone who may have dashcam footage or private CCTV to review this and pass on anything which may be of use to us.

“You can pass information to Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0078 of 31 December, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

